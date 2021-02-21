General
Dolphins top after beating Knights
21 February 2021 - 00:00
The Dolphins are up and running in the CSA T20 Challenge after they notched up their second win of the tournament with a four-wicket win over the Knights at Kingsmead yesterday.
They started with a win over the Cobras on Friday and this one over the Knights has propelled them to the top of the pile and made them early favourites for the knockout stages. Knights, who won the toss and elected to bat, reached 144/5 in their 20 overs with captain Pite van Biljon top scoring with an unbeaten 72 off 54, followed by Migael Pretorius with 38...
