Bavuma top scores to take the Lions through
28 February 2021 - 00:00
The Lions will take on the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge this afternoon at Kingsmead in Durban.
The Lions secured their place in the final with a seven-wicket win over the Warriors in their play-off match yesterday with Temba Bavuma top scoring with an unbeaten 48...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.