General
Tight at the top in chase for title
Daniel van Tonder gets his birthday wish after turning 30
14 March 2021 - 00:00
A day after he turned 30, Daniel van Tonder teed off in yesterday's third round of the Sunshine Tour's Players Championship at Dainfern with the goal of breaking his age over nine holes.
He got his birthday wish, and with it a share of a two-stroke lead going into the final round...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.