Soccer

Who’s made the cut for Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon

While Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon early in 2022 after losing 2-0 to 1970 winners Sudan in Khartoum on Sunday, 23 other countries, including 11 previous winners, confirmed their places in the 24-team tournament.



Record seven-times winners Egypt will lead the charge for the trophy among the previous holders as the battle to wrestle the title from 2019 champions Algeria, who beat Senegal 1-0 in the 2019 final in Egypt in 2019, begins in January...