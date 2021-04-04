Soccer
Who’s made the cut for Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon
04 April 2021 - 00:00
While Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon early in 2022 after losing 2-0 to 1970 winners Sudan in Khartoum on Sunday, 23 other countries, including 11 previous winners, confirmed their places in the 24-team tournament.
Record seven-times winners Egypt will lead the charge for the trophy among the previous holders as the battle to wrestle the title from 2019 champions Algeria, who beat Senegal 1-0 in the 2019 final in Egypt in 2019, begins in January...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.