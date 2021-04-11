Sport

Rugby

A Beast of a side: Bomb Squad still has bang for their Bok

Beast sees another mission for SA’s much vaunted pack against the British & Irish Lions

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
11 April 2021 - 00:04

Their explosive properties may have gone undetonated since the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC), but the Springboks' deployment of their infamous Bomb Squad can be a powerful weapon in the series against the British and Irish Lions later this year.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, who was an integral part of the Springbok pack in their victorious 2019 campaign, has no doubt reprising the Bomb Squad, or the deployment of six battle-hungry forwards off the bench, can again be used to devastating effect against Home Union nations...

