Cricket SA faces final hurdle on independents

02 May 2021 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON and LIAM DEL CARME

Now that sport minister Nathi Mthethwa has given a thumbs up to Cricket SA (CSA), what will the rest of the country's sports bodies say at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) council meeting on Saturday?

CSA's newly accepted Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) is being scrutinised by Sascoc's stakeholders and membership commission ahead of the gathering in Johannesburg...

