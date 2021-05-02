Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs blow two-goal lead against Bloem Celtic

Kaizer Chiefs continue to flail in their attempt to break into the DStv Premiership's top eight, spurning a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in an intense and fast-paced match-up against Bloemfontein Celtic yesterday.



Chiefs raced to a 2-0 lead at Dr Molemela Stadium from strikes by Happy Mashiane with a classy free-kick in the third minute and Erick Mathoho in the 12th...