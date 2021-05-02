Soccer

Sergio Aguero fires Manchester City to brink of the title

Manchester City moved to the verge of a third Premier League title in four seasons as a piece of magic by Sergio Aguero set them on the way to a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace yesterday.



Pep Guardiola's side were dominant but missing a cutting edge until Aguero's half-volley finish just before the hour broke Palace's resolve at Selhurst Park...