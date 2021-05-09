Rugby
Gritty defence sees Bulls hang on against Stormers
09 May 2021 - 00:00
The Bulls, this time a little lighter in their application of bulk and brawn, called on matador-like poise and precision to draw the sting from the Stormers in their Rainbow Cup clash yesterday.
Much of the Bulls' reputation, and indeed that of their coach Jake White, is built around the delivery of shock and awe upfront, but this time their road to victory was set on a twistier course...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.