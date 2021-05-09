Rugby

Gritty defence sees Bulls hang on against Stormers

The Bulls, this time a little lighter in their application of bulk and brawn, called on matador-like poise and precision to draw the sting from the Stormers in their Rainbow Cup clash yesterday.



Much of the Bulls' reputation, and indeed that of their coach Jake White, is built around the delivery of shock and awe upfront, but this time their road to victory was set on a twistier course...