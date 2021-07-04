General
Chad Le Clos is looking to brawl with his rivals in Tokyo
The competition may be better than the SA lad, but can they take the pressure?
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Swimming star Chad Le Clos is looking to turn his Olympic swimming races into street fights.
SA's most decorated Olympian, with four medals, readily admits his chief rivals at the Tokyo Games have more swimming talent than he does, but his advantage is scrapping over the final length...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.