Euro 2020: Denmark mails the Czechs back home

Denmark's rousing Euro 2020 campaign continued as they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 yesterday to reach the semifinals thanks to first-half strikes from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg.



Patrik Schick responded for the Czechs early in the second half to score his fifth goal of the tournament and become the joint-top goalscorer with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo...