Inside the arsenal of Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly

Heavy artillery stands between Chiefs and date with destiny

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
11 July 2021 - 00:00

As the clock ticks towards the biggest 90 minutes of the club's 50 years of existence, Kaizer Chiefs will hope to have won their own version of the David vs Goliath story when Burundi referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana blows the final whistle.

It is at the Mohamed V cauldron in Morocco on whose Casablanca grass the Confederation of African Football Champions League final will be contested on Saturday...

