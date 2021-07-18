General
Max Verstappen sprints to pole in British GP
18 July 2021 - 00:00
Max Verstappen took pole position for the British Grand Prix and made Formula One history by winning the sport's first Saturday sprint race to stretch his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 33 points.
Seven-times world champion Hamilton will start alongside his Dutch rival in today's grand prix after finishing second for Mercedes in a 17-lap qualifying race that lasted just over half an hour...
