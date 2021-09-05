Cricket

Janneman Malan stars as Proteas level series against Sri Lanka

A combination of superb batting by centurion Janneman Malan and exceptional bowling by Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi inspired SA to a 67 runs (DLS method) victory over Sri Lanka in their rain-affected second ODI in Colombo yesterday.



The Proteas have earned a significant 10 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points with this victory that has left this three-match series tied 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday...