Sport

Rugby

All Blacks lie in wait Springboks

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
19 September 2021 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The Springboks play the All Blacks for the 100th time next week but rugby's fiercest rivalry has been a battle of two halves.

Jake White recalls a banquet that marked the 50th Test between the two sides in 1998 after the Springboks upset the All Blacks 13-3 in Wellington. The win set them on a path to Tri Nations glory...

