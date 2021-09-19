Rugby
All Blacks lie in wait Springboks
19 September 2021 - 00:00
The Springboks play the All Blacks for the 100th time next week but rugby's fiercest rivalry has been a battle of two halves.
Jake White recalls a banquet that marked the 50th Test between the two sides in 1998 after the Springboks upset the All Blacks 13-3 in Wellington. The win set them on a path to Tri Nations glory...
