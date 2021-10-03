Soccer

Sharp shooter Nasser a threat Bafana Bafana must thwart

The 21-year-old striker is Ethiopia's danger man

Abubeker Nasser is the biggest threat to Bafana Bafana when they lock horns with Ethiopia in a 2022 Fifa World Cup Group G qualifier at the Bahir Dar International Stadium on Saturday.



The 21-year-old striker has been described as the hottest property in Ethiopian football, even attracting interest among SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs after he finished last season as a top scorer with 29 goals in 23 league matches for Ethiopian Coffee SC in the Ethiopian Premier League...