Rugby
Boks in pursuit of performance
A blemish-free record on their tour of the UK is not the priority
31 October 2021 - 00:00
The pursuit of an unbeaten run on next month’s end of year tour to the UK is not a priority.
Instead, prop Steven Kitshoff argues the Springboks want to maintain momentum emanating from the team’s victory over the All Blacks in their final Rugby Championship game and that they, as ever, have performance-related boxes to tick in the UK...
