England cricket comes clean on racism

Apologies all round, vows to be more inclusive and promises action soon

England’s major cricket bodies have collectively apologised to all those who have suffered racism and discrimination in the game. The apology comes after former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s revelations about the abuse he encountered.



Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee this week that he had suffered “inhuman” treatment in his time at Yorkshire and described the sport being riddled with racism in England...