General
Nathi Mthethwa talks tax breaks for sport sponsors
Sports bodies agree to give Sascoc a new name
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Companies sponsoring sports bodies and events could be given tax incentives if sport minister Nathi Mthethwa gets his way.
If he persuades his counterpart at finance to play ball, this could have a huge impact on the sports industry, which has been under the cosh since tax breaks for sport sponsorships were scrapped years ago...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.