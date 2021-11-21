General

Nathi Mthethwa talks tax breaks for sport sponsors

Companies sponsoring sports bodies and events could be given tax incentives if sport minister Nathi Mthethwa gets his way.



If he persuades his counterpart at finance to play ball, this could have a huge impact on the sports industry, which has been under the cosh since tax breaks for sport sponsorships were scrapped years ago...