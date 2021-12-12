General

Boxing referee made a mistake, says Christodoulou

But history shows result unlikely to be changed

Veteran fight official Stan Christodoulou says the referee erred in his handling of the Roarke Knapp vs Cristiano Ndombassy fight last weekend, but history suggests the odds of overturning the result are small.



The mistake by Tony Nyangiwe, who controversially failed to end the bout after Knapp was floored three times in the third round, as required by the three-knockdown rule that was in play, effectively cost Ndombassy the victory...