Swimming
Matthew Sates wants to live up to his hype
31 December 2021 - 00:00
Three months ago Matthew Sates didn’t see himself as a top contender, but a recent stint of giant slaying has him eyeing world championship and Commonwealth Games medals in 2022.
The Pietermaritzburg swimmer, who turned 18 during the Tokyo Games, had a disappointing Olympics, finishing 14th in the 200m individual medley and 32nd in the 100m butterfly...
