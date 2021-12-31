Swimming

Matthew Sates wants to live up to his hype

Three months ago Matthew Sates didn’t see himself as a top contender, but a recent stint of giant slaying has him eyeing world championship and Commonwealth Games medals in 2022.



The Pietermaritzburg swimmer, who turned 18 during the Tokyo Games, had a disappointing Olympics, finishing 14th in the 200m individual medley and 32nd in the 100m butterfly...