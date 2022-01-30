Soccer

PSL tightlipped on the future of the Compact Cup

Officials not revealing anything about questions regarding its lifespan, the number of fans it draws as well as finances

On January 5 Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza took to the podium for what was an eagerly anticipated announcement about the league’s decision on a burning matter in the football fraternity.



The issue that Khoza was expected to pronounce on was the PSL’s position on Kaizer Chiefs’ decision not to honour their league fixtures against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows in December, citing a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp...