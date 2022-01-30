Reviews

Saying goodbye to gas: what the SA electric car market has to offer in 2022

The range of greener vehicles is growing, from hybrids to full electrics

A new year is usually inaugurated by a litany of ambitious resolutions. As a responsible citizen in 2022 you might be contemplating your carbon footprint — and how to reduce it.



This might include ditching meat: there are numerous studies attesting to the significant environmental effects of livestock farming. Or perhaps you have grown more mindful about single-use plastics in your household...