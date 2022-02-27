Boxing
Tighten safety or face lawsuits, study advises Boxing SA
Sport's regulations need to be updated and enforced properly
27 February 2022 - 00:02
A study has found that Boxing SA (BSA) needs to improve safety measures for fighters or face the ongoing risk of legal action should tragedy strike in the ring.
Attorney Gerald Ramsden, a former board member of the Gauteng commission, completed a master’s degree into legal liability in SA professional boxing, looking at scenarios where fighters were seriously injured or killed in gloved battle...
