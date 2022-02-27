Sport

Boxing

Tighten safety or face lawsuits, study advises Boxing SA

Sport's regulations need to be updated and enforced properly

David Isaacson Sports reporter
27 February 2022 - 00:02

A study has found that Boxing SA (BSA) needs to improve safety measures for fighters or face the ongoing risk of legal action should tragedy strike in the ring.

Attorney Gerald Ramsden, a former board member of the Gauteng commission, completed a master’s degree into legal liability in SA professional boxing, looking at scenarios where fighters were seriously injured or killed in gloved battle...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Motsepe pushes ahead with African Super League Sport
  2. Team selections will be critical in series decider Sport
  3. When Kaizer Chiefs last lifted a trophy... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Springboks have the power to change the status quo Sport
  5. BBK UNPLUGGED | Elation turns to dejection as bombs rain down on men, women and ... Sport

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...