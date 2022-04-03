Swimming
Could this become SA’s greatest swimming generation?
03 April 2022 - 00:02
Put Tatjana Schoenmaker and Chad Le Clos and their combined six Olympic medals aside, just for a second. The younger crop of swimmers assembling for the national championships in Gqeberha from Wednesday to next Monday is arguably the deepest talent pool seen in more than two decades...
