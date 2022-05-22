Keo Uncut - Sharks become SA’s own overpriced Galácticos
22 May 2022 - 00:00
For purposes of accuracy, all reference to the Sharks as being South African rugby’s equivalent of Real Madrid’s Galácticos is no compliment. ..
For purposes of accuracy, all reference to the Sharks as being South African rugby’s equivalent of Real Madrid’s Galácticos is no compliment. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.