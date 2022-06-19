×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Keo Uncut

Government blind to the benefits of full stadiums

19 June 2022 - 00:02 By Mark Keohane

Rugby in SA has flourished in the past three months. The government, unfortunately, hasn’t and all it has done, through outdated Covid regulations, is to continue to punish professional sporting codes in limiting capacity crowds at stadiums...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | White and Bulls: a match made in heaven Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Pitso building brand beyond dressing room Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | A trimmed Safa leadership must focus on player development Sport
  4. Hope for capacity crowd for Boks-Wales game at Loftus Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Europe, SA is coming to take it all Sport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...