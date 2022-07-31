Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk lands SA’s first medal at Commonwealth Games
31 July 2022 - 00:00
Lara van Niekerk landed Team SA’s first medal of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last night as she won the women’s 50m breaststroke, clocking a third consecutive Games record. ..
