Boxing
Groomed Sive Nontshinga aiming for a slice of SA boxing history
With an unblemished record of 10 victories, 23-year old will take on unbeaten Hector Flores, who has 20 wins and four draws.
28 August 2022 - 00:00
The sparring partners came from worlds apart, but their similarities made them brothers in arms. ..
Boxing
Groomed Sive Nontshinga aiming for a slice of SA boxing history
With an unblemished record of 10 victories, 23-year old will take on unbeaten Hector Flores, who has 20 wins and four draws.
The sparring partners came from worlds apart, but their similarities made them brothers in arms. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos