Cricket
Batting woes bite as Proteas look ahead to Test against Australia
11 February 2024 - 00:00
Proteas women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt’s thoughts very quickly turned to the upcoming one-off Test with Australia as she acknowledged that her team — herself included — needed to be more consistent with the bat if they hoped to make a contest out of that encounter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.