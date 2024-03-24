Sport

Mother Nature saves Titans in CSA T20 Challenge

24 March 2024 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Western Province (WP) tossed away what looked like a comfortable victory and had to settle for a tie in a dramatic end to their Cricket SA T20 Challenge match against the Multiply (Northerns) Titans at the Wanderers yesterday...

