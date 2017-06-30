TshisaLIVE

Bonnie Mbuli defends Skolopad against hate

30 June 2017
Bonnie Mbuli has stepped up to defend Skolopad against people who criticise  and undermine her dignity due to her style.

The presenter took to Twitter to explain that after speaking to Skolopad on Afternoon Express, she has a new-found respect for her. She explained that people judge Skolopad because she doesn't come in a "version they prefer".

Meanwhile, Skolopad has revealed that she plans to re-invent her brand at the upcoming Vodacom Durban July event.

She has told TshisaLIVE that she plans to step away form nudity in an attempt to relaunch an image that gets people to focus on her talents.

"I can't wait for people to see me. This time everything is coming together nicely and I have two outfits that are being prepared for me. They already look amazing, but above that they symbolise the rebirth of Skolopad into "queen Skolopad"," she said.

