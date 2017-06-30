Bonnie Mbuli defends Skolopad against hate

Meanwhile, Skolopad has revealed that she plans to re-invent her brand at the upcoming Vodacom Durban July event.

She has told TshisaLIVE that she plans to step away form nudity in an attempt to relaunch an image that gets people to focus on her talents.

"I can't wait for people to see me. This time everything is coming together nicely and I have two outfits that are being prepared for me. They already look amazing, but above that they symbolise the rebirth of Skolopad into "queen Skolopad"," she said.

Watch the rest of the interview here: