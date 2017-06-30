Bonnie Mbuli defends Skolopad against hate
Bonnie Mbuli has stepped up to defend Skolopad against people who criticise and undermine her dignity due to her style.
The presenter took to Twitter to explain that after speaking to Skolopad on Afternoon Express, she has a new-found respect for her. She explained that people judge Skolopad because she doesn't come in a "version they prefer".
chatting to Skolopad Yesterday,I realized so many ppl doing what she's doing but getting applauded coz it comes in a version they prefer.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) June 29, 2017
Ppl policing her aspirations through class-tainted frames,so her dreams and desires aren't legit because that's not louboutin on her feet.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) June 29, 2017
She is using the resources available to her,because it's not presented in a way that is palatable for you,doesn't make it illegitimate. https://t.co/6x9dkrsF53— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) June 29, 2017
Meanwhile, Skolopad has revealed that she plans to re-invent her brand at the upcoming Vodacom Durban July event.
She has told TshisaLIVE that she plans to step away form nudity in an attempt to relaunch an image that gets people to focus on her talents.
"I can't wait for people to see me. This time everything is coming together nicely and I have two outfits that are being prepared for me. They already look amazing, but above that they symbolise the rebirth of Skolopad into "queen Skolopad"," she said.
