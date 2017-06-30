Biggie's mom to sue Jenner sisters over 'disgusting' T-shirt - reports

The mother of late US hip-hop star Notorious B.I.G is reportedly going ahead with plans to sue US stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner for exploiting her son's image to sell T-shirts.

Biggie's mom has labelled the pair "disrespectful" and "disgusting" after they unveiled their new range of T-shirts, which has their superimposed over musical acts including Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur.

Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, took to Instagram on Thursday to write a scathing letter to the sisters, claiming that they did not get permission to use her son's image.

“I am not sure who told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of Tupac and my son Christopher to sell a T-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!” she wrote.