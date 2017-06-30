TshisaLIVE

Biggie's mom to sue Jenner sisters over 'disgusting' T-shirt - reports

30 June 2017 - 09:41 By TshisaLIVE
Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall are in big trouble.
Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall are in big trouble.
Image: Bang Showbiz.

The mother of late US hip-hop star Notorious B.I.G is reportedly going ahead with plans to sue US stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner for exploiting her son's image to sell T-shirts.

Biggie's mom has labelled the pair "disrespectful" and "disgusting" after they unveiled their new range of T-shirts, which has their superimposed over musical acts including Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur.

Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, took to Instagram on Thursday to write a scathing letter to the sisters, claiming that they did not get permission to use her son's image.

“I am not sure who told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of Tupac and my son Christopher to sell a T-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!” she wrote.

The sisters later pulled the range from stores and issued a public apology to Voletta and anyone else affected.

However according to Daily Mail, Biggie's estate is apparently not interested in burying the issue and are going ahead with legal proceedings.

"While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved," a statement sent to the publication from the estate read.

Meanwhile fans and famous celebs have responded angrily on social media, lambasting the sisters for being insensitive and doing "anything for a quick buck".

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
