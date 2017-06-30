Biggie's mom to sue Jenner sisters over 'disgusting' T-shirt - reports
The mother of late US hip-hop star Notorious B.I.G is reportedly going ahead with plans to sue US stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner for exploiting her son's image to sell T-shirts.
Biggie's mom has labelled the pair "disrespectful" and "disgusting" after they unveiled their new range of T-shirts, which has their superimposed over musical acts including Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur.
Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, took to Instagram on Thursday to write a scathing letter to the sisters, claiming that they did not get permission to use her son's image.
“I am not sure who told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of Tupac and my son Christopher to sell a T-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!” she wrote.
I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!
The sisters later pulled the range from stores and issued a public apology to Voletta and anyone else affected.
However according to Daily Mail, Biggie's estate is apparently not interested in burying the issue and are going ahead with legal proceedings.
"While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved," a statement sent to the publication from the estate read.
Meanwhile fans and famous celebs have responded angrily on social media, lambasting the sisters for being insensitive and doing "anything for a quick buck".
Kendall Jenner copying and pasting apologies at this point.— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 29, 2017
Suge Knight Jr weighs in on Jenner sisters unauthorized memorabilia, and issues a warning to Tyga as well. pic.twitter.com/dcnqB3qjBU— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 29, 2017
Me watching Voletta wallace, suge knight, and the whole hip hop community come for candle and Riley jenner pic.twitter.com/pYfMGuUYnt— jeffrey prada (@thisfooo) June 29, 2017
Kendall and Kylie Jenner disrespect music legends like Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Biggie and Tupac and didnt get estate permission. pic.twitter.com/FrhB8mw8mp— Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) June 29, 2017
Why would Kendall and Kylie Jenner think they could just plaster their faces and initials over Biggie and Pac? pic.twitter.com/Mh0yZWKzxw— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 29, 2017
