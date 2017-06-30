TshisaLIVE

Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé in new album - reports

30 June 2017 - 07:43 By TshisaLIVE
Jay Z dropped his first album since 2013's Magna Carter on Friday.
Image: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

According to US reports, Jay Z has confessed to cheating on his wife Beyoncé on his latest album. 

The musician dropped his 13th studio album on Friday morning, entitled 4:44.  Jay Z's first since 2013's Magna Carter

The album is only available through Tidal, the music streaming service owned by Jay Z.

According to international music magazine The Fader the title track on the new album 4:44 is a public apology to Beyoncé for his alleged infidelity. 

On the track, Jay raps, "I apologise, often womanize. Took my child to be born. See through a woman's eyes. Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles."

Of course it didn't take long for Twitter users to react to this and other parts of the album. 

 

