Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé in new album - reports
According to US reports, Jay Z has confessed to cheating on his wife Beyoncé on his latest album.
The musician dropped his 13th studio album on Friday morning, entitled 4:44. Jay Z's first since 2013's Magna Carter.
The album is only available through Tidal, the music streaming service owned by Jay Z.
According to international music magazine The Fader the title track on the new album 4:44 is a public apology to Beyoncé for his alleged infidelity.
On the track, Jay raps, "I apologise, often womanize. Took my child to be born. See through a woman's eyes. Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles."
Of course it didn't take long for Twitter users to react to this and other parts of the album.
I always thought Lemonade was Beyoncé mind fucking the industry but jay Z really admitted to cheating on 4:44.. this wasn't part of the plan pic.twitter.com/JmDzfgnQZ0— Abdalaziz Avil VII (@asapawil_arab) June 30, 2017
When Jay z admits to cheating and it makes sense why Solange was hitting him in the elevator. pic.twitter.com/A6o0a7EjFS— Keshian Pounds (@k3sh1an) June 30, 2017
JAY Z JUST ADMITTED TO CHEATING ON BEYONCÉ AND SHE STILL TOOK HIS UGLYASS BACK. 🗣😂 pic.twitter.com/aSLFRPpitv— KoopaKing (@ThatOneBowser) June 30, 2017
Jay z : Calls out other artist on their trash ass music/ admits to cheating on bey #tidal— ✨ (@JaydeontheTL) June 30, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/OcWSmgkMQE
Beyoncé is purely with Jay Z after the cheating only because she don't want blue & the twins to grow up in a broken home pic.twitter.com/O7fiwl7pcj— ㅤ (@isaksivan) June 30, 2017
jay z really confirming everything Beyoncé said on lemonade about him cheating ☕️☕️ pic.twitter.com/MK6BHIPiK2— لطيفة (@____Tifah) June 30, 2017
