TshisaLIVE

Tweep caught in Euphonik and Lerato K's crossfire

03 July 2017 - 13:55 By TshisaLIVE
Lerato Kganyago
Lerato Kganyago
Image: Via Lerato Kganyago Instagram

A Twitter user was never ready for Lerato Kganyago's spicy clapback when the person got in the middle of her and Euphonik's quarrel.

Even though it's not clear if Euphonik and Lerato were joking with each other there was no shortage being thrown around. 

It all started when Lerato shared a birthday message to her friend Mo Flava on Twitter. 

Euphonik was evidently feeling rather spicy and dished it out to Lerato. 

Lerato was ready for Euphonik and went in hard. 

As it all unfolded a tweep took Euphonik's side and told him to "end Lerato's career". 

Lerato sent the person packing with a stinging reply. 

Most read

  1. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  2. WTF! DJ Khaled gives Trevor Noah odd advice on how to be happy TshisaLIVE
  3. Broke Kelly Khumalo once went to Somizi for petrol money TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper pays family members a 'salary' each month TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I might be fired for this' - Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda defends Robert Marawa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What it means: Nathi Mthethwa's briefing on ANC strategy and tactics
Cellphone thief gets more than she bargained for

Related articles

  1. Polygamist Musa not ready for wife number 5 TshisaLIVE
  2. Skolopad's 'covered up' look not a win with fans TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang is ready for marriage, says AKA is the one TshisaLIVE
  4. From disses to fighting over money: How Kanye & Jay Z fell out TshisaLIVE
  5. OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban TshisaLIVE