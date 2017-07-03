Tweep caught in Euphonik and Lerato K's crossfire
A Twitter user was never ready for Lerato Kganyago's spicy clapback when the person got in the middle of her and Euphonik's quarrel.
Even though it's not clear if Euphonik and Lerato were joking with each other there was no shortage being thrown around.
It all started when Lerato shared a birthday message to her friend Mo Flava on Twitter.
Happy Birthday @moflavadj i want to say I love and miss you but the way your BIG head is set up, i won't 🙄 Have a great day my friend 😊❤️— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) July 2, 2017
Euphonik was evidently feeling rather spicy and dished it out to Lerato.
Yah neh Euphonik doing it again😂😹 pic.twitter.com/VMQnrsOXvw— Tokelo Baepile (@TokeloBaepile) July 2, 2017
Lerato was ready for Euphonik and went in hard.
Of course! This has to be ABOUT YOU NOW! So now we don't wish people well on Twitter?? Your FAKE self would THINK that! 👍🏼 https://t.co/zjH0oX4dXJ— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) July 2, 2017
As it all unfolded a tweep took Euphonik's side and told him to "end Lerato's career".
Lerato sent the person packing with a stinging reply.
Before he ends my career can I take you to the dermatologist to clear that skin for free! 👍🏼 https://t.co/O3NgaUuiCK— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) July 2, 2017
