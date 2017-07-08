5 times Nomzamo Mbatha slayed at The Essence Music Festival

Less than a week after co-hosting the BET International Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Nomzamo Mbatha once again dazzled international audiences when she hosted The Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.

The beauty had fans eating out of her hands while she interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Nomzamo said she felt “right at home” on the stage and praised the festival’s “great crowd and amazing atmosphere".

She shared snippets of her time in the US, giving us a major case of #FOMO.

Here are 5 moments from Nomzamo’s incredible time at the festival:

When she made denim overalls look cool and sexy