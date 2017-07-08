TshisaLIVE

5 times Nomzamo Mbatha slayed at The Essence Music Festival

08 July 2017 - 08:00 By Deena Robinson
Nomzamo Mbatha.
Nomzamo Mbatha.
Image: Jame Oatway

Less than a week after co-hosting the BET International Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Nomzamo Mbatha once again dazzled international audiences when she hosted The Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.

The beauty had fans eating out of her hands while she interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

 Nomzamo said she felt “right at home” on the stage and praised the festival’s “great crowd and amazing atmosphere".

 She shared snippets of her time in the US, giving us a major case of #FOMO.

 Here are 5 moments from Nomzamo’s incredible time at the festival:

When she made denim overalls look cool and sexy

"You're on the gram holding money to your ear.. There's a disconnect. We don't call that money over here.." #JAYZ

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

When she hung out with Hollywood heavyweights like it was NBD. 

Nomzamo shares a moment with Kofi Siriboe, an American actor and model who is starring in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series, “Queen Sugar.”

When she was cool, calm and collected backstage

Nomzamo said that she is “excited for this new chapter (of her career)” while reading scripts for the festival.

Scripts. Backstage. No nerves just excitement for this new chapter! #EssenceFest #essencefestival2017

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

When she was bejewelled by only the best

Nomzamo wore jewellery designed by Douriean Fletcher, who created the special jewellery featured in the upcoming superhero blockbuster film, “Black Panther.”

 When she represented Africa by being her gorgeous self

Nomzamo is living her best life and taking us along for the ride!

Blend in. Stick out. Made in Africa baby. #EssenceFest #STARZPower

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

