5 times Nomzamo Mbatha slayed at The Essence Music Festival
Less than a week after co-hosting the BET International Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Nomzamo Mbatha once again dazzled international audiences when she hosted The Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.
The beauty had fans eating out of her hands while she interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
Nomzamo said she felt “right at home” on the stage and praised the festival’s “great crowd and amazing atmosphere".
She shared snippets of her time in the US, giving us a major case of #FOMO.
Here are 5 moments from Nomzamo’s incredible time at the festival:
When she made denim overalls look cool and sexy
When she hung out with Hollywood heavyweights like it was NBD.
Nomzamo shares a moment with Kofi Siriboe, an American actor and model who is starring in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series, “Queen Sugar.”
When she was cool, calm and collected backstage
Nomzamo said that she is “excited for this new chapter (of her career)” while reading scripts for the festival.
When she was bejewelled by only the best
Nomzamo wore jewellery designed by Douriean Fletcher, who created the special jewellery featured in the upcoming superhero blockbuster film, “Black Panther.”
When she represented Africa by being her gorgeous self
Nomzamo is living her best life and taking us along for the ride!
