Somizi reflects on being 'nailed' by the taxman for R3.4 million

04 July 2017 - 11:10 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi recounts being broke and depressed.
Image: Somizi via Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo has recounted how he was once hauled in by the taxman for owing a whopping R3.4 million.

The Idols judge made the revelation in his memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit.

In an excerpt from the book, Somizi said he cried "bucketloads" when confronted in 2009 about the debt he owed .

"And then the taxman hit me. He told me I owed R3.4 million. I went SARS offices and they nailed me. I sobbed in front of them. I was crying bucketloads," the excerpt read.

Somizi explained the taxman wanted to take a car which he borrowed from a friend to service some of the debt.  

"They were going to take my car. I told them the car wasn't mine. They forced me to sell my house. I tried to stall that and find ways of getting out of the mess without shedding my house. It was tough," Somizi added.

The incident took place at a time when Somizi said he was heavily indebted, depressed and cried every day.

"It was difficult to the point that I cried every day. At night I felt better that the day was over and I hoped for a better day tomorrow. But when I woke up and realised that I was still in that, I'd cry all over again. I started ostracising myself," he revealed.

Somizi's Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit was released last week at a swanky launch party in Johannesburg. It is available at Exclusive Books nationwide.

