Mandla Hlatswayo's murder accused to remain in custody

The four men accused of killing former Generations actor Mandla Hlatswayo and his friend Oupa Duma will remain in custody after their bail was denied and the case postponed.

The men appeared at Lenasia Magistrate Court on July 7 where their bail application was denied and the case postponed to July 19.

Sowetan reported that Harris Nkonjwa‚ 33‚ Mduduzi Mncube‚ 37‚ Thabang Tladi‚ 38‚ and Walter Benane‚ 43‚ stood accused of two counts of murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances and dealing in drugs.

Mandla and his friend were shot dead outside Meli pub in Pimville on May 14. The two were allegedly trying to assist women who were being robbed of their cell phones.