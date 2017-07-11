TshisaLIVE

Mandla Hlatswayo's murder accused to remain in custody

11 July 2017 - 11:39 By TshisaLIVE
The men suspected in the murder of former Generations star Mandla Hlatswayo and his friend, will remain in custody.
The men suspected in the murder of former Generations star Mandla Hlatswayo and his friend, will remain in custody.
Image: Via Facebook

The four men accused of killing former Generations actor Mandla Hlatswayo and his friend Oupa Duma will remain in custody after their bail was denied and the case postponed.

The men appeared at Lenasia Magistrate Court on July 7 where their bail application was denied and the case postponed to July 19.

Sowetan reported that Harris Nkonjwa‚ 33‚ Mduduzi Mncube‚ 37‚ Thabang Tladi‚ 38‚ and Walter Benane‚ 43‚ stood accused of two counts of murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances and dealing in drugs.

Mandla and his friend were shot dead outside Meli pub in Pimville on May 14. The two were allegedly trying to assist women who were being robbed of their cell phones.

READ MORE:

'Disappointed' Andile Gumbi responds to 'drunk firing' claims

Former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi has responded angrily to reports that he was fired from the Mzansi Magic soapie for missing shoots and on other ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES: Phat Joe’s dating show has celebs cringing

Celebs, including Bonang Matheba and DJ Fresh, joined the Twitter nation in cringing and laughing at Vuzu’s latest dating game show Take Me Out ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Nasty C: People told me I wouldn’t make it because I was too shy

Rapper Nasty C has had to overcome a lot of negativity and doubt, including from those close to him, to become one of the biggest musicians in Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  2. Senzo Meyiwa's daughter visits his grave TshisaLIVE
  3. Samkelo Ndlovu shuts down trolls with saucy snap TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. Craig Lucas wins The Voice SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SACP 14th National Congress Day 1 Opening, 11 July 2017
16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi

Related articles

  1. 'Disappointed' Andile Gumbi responds to 'drunk firing' claims TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Phat Joe’s dating show has celebs cringing TshisaLIVE
  3. Brickz timeline: Final 'judgement day' almost 4 years later TshisaLIVE
  4. Nasty C: People told me I wouldn’t make it because I was too shy TshisaLIVE
  5. 'She makes me look good' -DJ Tira gushes about his wife's support TshisaLIVE
X