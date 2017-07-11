TshisaLIVE

'Disappointed' Andile Gumbi responds to 'drunk firing' claims

11 July 2017 - 09:15 By TshisaLIVE
Andile Gumbi has slammed reports that he was fired from Isibaya for skipping shoots and appearing drunk on set.
Image: Via Andile's Instagram

Former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi has responded angrily to reports that he was fired from the Mzansi Magic soapie for missing shoots and "pitching up at work appearing drunk and tired". 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE from Cape Town, Andile said that he was shocked to hear about the reports and maintained that he was not fired from the show. 

"It was my biggest surprise when I got to work on Monday morning and was told by my company manager that there was some news circulating that I was fired from IsibayaMy move to join (theatre production) King Kong was discussed with the producers of Isibaya and I finished, wrapped and moved to Cape Town to start rehearsals on the 12th of June," he told TshisaLIVE.

He said that he was "very disappointed" by the claims and said that someone was out to "tarnish" his reputation in the industry.

"I am very disappointed that someone would want to go on a limb and tarnish my professional reputation this way.  I have done some amazing and big work in my career and never had problems with my producers, employers, colleagues or crew members. I hope that see and feel my disappointment, he added.

Andile's departure from Isibaya seemed to have been shrouded in controversy when weekend reports in Sunday Tribune claimed that the actor had been given the boot for sometimes not showing up for shoots, while on other occasions appearing drunk.

Isibaya's producers also slammed these claims on Monday, telling TshisaLIVE that they were not aware of Andile ever showing up drunk or missing shoots.

"If such things did take place, I think it would have been brought to our attention. All I know is that Andile met with management a few weeks ago and told them he had a new play. He was not fired, it was amicable," said a producer who did not want to be named on the show.

