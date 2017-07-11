IN MEMES: Phat Joe’s dating show has celebs cringing

Celebs including Bonang Matheba and DJ Fresh, joined the Twitter nation in cringing and laughing at Vuzu’s latest dating game show Take Me Out Mzansi, hosted by popular TV personality Phat Joe.

The show made its debut on Vuzu Amp on Monday evening and it wasn't long before social media was on fire with hilarious jokes and memes about the singletons who had gone on the show to find love.