IN MEMES: Phat Joe’s dating show has celebs cringing
Celebs including Bonang Matheba and DJ Fresh, joined the Twitter nation in cringing and laughing at Vuzu’s latest dating game show Take Me Out Mzansi, hosted by popular TV personality Phat Joe.
The show made its debut on Vuzu Amp on Monday evening and it wasn't long before social media was on fire with hilarious jokes and memes about the singletons who had gone on the show to find love.
This show is giving me chest pains but 👇 #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/f4PSOYcczx— Lucky Mabaso (@LM_Rebirth) July 10, 2017
The thirst is real, all these beautiful ladies wana get hooked ??😯#TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/xlkOJJDT5h— Jonnathan (@EssoDaka) July 10, 2017
Tinswalo: "He doesn't workout a lot of which I like."— Hlumelo (@Hlumilujiva) July 10, 2017
Phat Joe: "How do you know?" #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/XMCrExQMxf
The girls almost died when the first guy walked out😄😄 I don't blame them though #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/vqvN2ddXAD— Simphiwe Kubheka (@SHE_IS_KHATHIDE) July 10, 2017
The bachelors hear the nightmarish sound of those lights when they go out whenever they sleep! #takemeoutmzansi— ḥm.f Ỉmn-ḥtp kȝ km.t (@MajestyKagiso) July 10, 2017
Tsweeee Tsweeee Tsweeeee pic.twitter.com/mPeXvq152W
#TakeMeOutMzansi when she says I want someone who's ambitious, meanwhile she doesn't have anything on her name... pic.twitter.com/hy8u2Lv9Df— Bongiwe Zikalala (@Bongi_Z) July 10, 2017
The show trended pretty much from the moment it started and got the thumbs up from Fresh and Queen B who were glued to their TV screens and tweeting their opinions about the show.
Oke's name and accent #Durowned 10 lights 🙈😭 #TakeMeOutMzansi— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 10, 2017
Shame man, Mpho looking like she does not understand!!! 🙂 #TakeMeOutMzansi— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 10, 2017
But not everyone was happy with the show.
Dozens of fans took to social media to moan about the fact that the series was not available on DStv's compact boutique and was therefore only available to "the rich kids".
But #TakeMeOutMzansi used to be aired on SABC1...what happened manje? pic.twitter.com/hJEbUOlf4V— 👑Reshoketswe👑 (@shoggy_giggles) July 10, 2017
Witchcraft is when #TakeMeOutMzansi returns to @VuzuAmp & not even Mzansimagic & yet its an @Official_SABC1 original! pic.twitter.com/LB6iDjDdlh— Ofentse NakediGreen (@MissNakediGreen) July 10, 2017
If Dstv thinks we'll upgrade to primium just to watch #beingbonang and #TakeMeOutMzansi banyile shem we'll watch at you tube ha! Free WiFi pic.twitter.com/sfyi1HMwVQ— THEE BIG KHAUNA (@tebza_kale) July 10, 2017
Me looking at rich kids tweet about #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/B5WypNfFvD— IG: @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) July 10, 2017
Next time you premium kids need to tweet us the whole show in 1min video segments. Siyabonga in advance #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/53ZJy0Yx7t— DarKing ✊ (@MumblingEgg) July 10, 2017
