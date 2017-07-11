TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Phat Joe’s dating show has celebs cringing

11 July 2017 - 09:11 By TshisaLIVE
Phat Joe is the host of Take Me Out Mzansi.
Image: Supplied

Celebs including Bonang Matheba and DJ Fresh, joined the Twitter nation in cringing and laughing at Vuzu’s latest dating game show Take Me Out Mzansi, hosted by popular TV personality Phat Joe.

The show made its debut on Vuzu Amp on Monday evening and it wasn't long before social media was on fire with hilarious jokes and memes about the singletons who had gone on the show to find love.

The show trended pretty much from the moment it started and got the thumbs up from Fresh and Queen B who were glued to their TV screens and tweeting their opinions about the show.

But not everyone was happy with the show.

Dozens of fans took to social media to moan about the fact that the series was not available on DStv's compact boutique and was therefore only available to "the rich kids".

