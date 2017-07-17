OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed

Twitter was left disappointed after last night's wedding did not deliver on its promise of drama as seen on last week's teaser. In addition to complaining that they were sold dreams, Twitter expressed shock over the 'expensive makeup' and the family dynamic.

The couple on this weeks' Our Perfect Wedding, Zandile and Thokozani, shared their love story with Mzansi and earned Twitter's hilarious reactions.

Zandile said Thokozani had only reached out to her because he wanted her help to get a job. While their relationship had transitioned with time, Thokozani was still unemployed and a father to two children from different mothers.

As if that was not enough, the makeup artist, who was paid a hefty price, did what twitter called an injustice to the bride. Twitter used memes to express their shock and asked for a refund on Zandi's behalf.