OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed
Twitter was left disappointed after last night's wedding did not deliver on its promise of drama as seen on last week's teaser. In addition to complaining that they were sold dreams, Twitter expressed shock over the 'expensive makeup' and the family dynamic.
The couple on this weeks' Our Perfect Wedding, Zandile and Thokozani, shared their love story with Mzansi and earned Twitter's hilarious reactions.
Zandile said Thokozani had only reached out to her because he wanted her help to get a job. While their relationship had transitioned with time, Thokozani was still unemployed and a father to two children from different mothers.
As if that was not enough, the makeup artist, who was paid a hefty price, did what twitter called an injustice to the bride. Twitter used memes to express their shock and asked for a refund on Zandi's behalf.
The producers done tricked us! What I expected vs me after seing the drama is not what it seemed as advertised #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/EuvAzzrCK3— Matshidiso Mokgadi (@mo_kgadee) July 16, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding we waited for the drama is That it 😢😣😒😔 pic.twitter.com/N6yNnbclrj— bongiwe witbooi (@bongiwe_witbooi) July 16, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding this painter...I mean make-up artist has no respect 👹 pic.twitter.com/1TWTUAhrjb— Tumiso Hlabyago (@ladybirdesigns) July 16, 2017
The make up, why is a white person doing your make up sisi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/JX8Xu6Oqhd— Extraterrestrial (@chantellenzn) July 16, 2017
When the brides' make up is not on fleek. #opwmzansi #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/71qyZBXAZQ— Refiloe Labane (@refiloe_labane) July 16, 2017
Warming up for the drama at church #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/RuxuaLRFjD— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) July 16, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding— 👑KING🛡🗡SAVAGE🔱 (@MrLuvo) July 16, 2017
Big ups to the sister holding it down with an unEmployed brother, with two kids from different mothers👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cE8Uob9ny3
#OurPerfectWedding Girl, he's unemployed AND he got two kids: pic.twitter.com/dUU4Th0jX3— Thabiso Thoka (@Thabiso_GThoka) July 16, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi— Savage Ⓜouth (@Kamogelo_MN) July 16, 2017
I am here for that tent drama. Nothing else😊😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/rpgrkJs6Ue
This guy has a wishlist for the wedding kodwa he's broke. Isibindi sakhe is admirable #OPW pic.twitter.com/1JqdrA0RSM— Yona (@Yonwah) July 16, 2017
