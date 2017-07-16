Kwesta to fly the flag high in Dakar
16 July 2017 - 16:00
Kwesta jetted off to Dakar, Senegal earlier this week to represent SA at the 30th Commemoration of: The Dakar Conference.
During the Apartheid regime the conference provided a platform for the ANC to discuss strategies to bring about change in SA.
Kwesta said it was a proud moment for him to be attending the commemoration celebrations.
"Now even a rapper from Katlehong who dropped Sway's Freestyle of the Year so far... against the most impossible odds can trace back such a feat to the city of Dakar and how its shaped the history of South Africa," he said.
During a recent interview with TshisaLIVE Kwesta said he hoped his achievements would help inspire kids from the township to work hard towards their dreams despite the odds.
