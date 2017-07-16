Kwesta to fly the flag high in Dakar

TshisaLIVE

Kwesta flys the SA flag high once again.
Kwesta jetted off to Dakar, Senegal earlier this week to represent SA at the 30th Commemoration of: The Dakar Conference. 

During the Apartheid regime the conference provided a platform for the ANC to discuss strategies to bring about change in SA. 

Kwesta said it was a proud moment for him to be attending the commemoration celebrations. 

"Now even a rapper from Katlehong who dropped Sway's Freestyle of the Year so far... against the most impossible odds can trace back such a feat to the city of Dakar and how its shaped the history of South Africa," he said. 

During a recent interview with TshisaLIVE Kwesta said he hoped his achievements would help inspire kids from the township to work hard towards their dreams despite the odds. 

