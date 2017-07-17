TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Even Zizo Beda loves the Idols SA auditions

17 July 2017 - 09:57 By TshisaLIVE
Zizo Beda couldn't stop laughing at one Idols SA hopeful.
Image: Via Zizo's Instagram

Audition weeks are perhaps the best part of Idols SA, and even TV personality Zizo Beda agrees. The star joined hundreds of South Africans in laughing along to the hopefuls on screen in the latest episode of the hit music reality show.

Zizo was in tears with laughter when a young girl came to audition and was asked if she played the piano. She responded by saying: "No but I can try!"

But that was far from the only amusing part of the show.

Twitter fans reacted to the auditions with hilarious jokes and memes, with some even posting videos of their favourite performances.

