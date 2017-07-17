WATCH: Even Zizo Beda loves the Idols SA auditions
Audition weeks are perhaps the best part of Idols SA, and even TV personality Zizo Beda agrees. The star joined hundreds of South Africans in laughing along to the hopefuls on screen in the latest episode of the hit music reality show.
Zizo was in tears with laughter when a young girl came to audition and was asked if she played the piano. She responded by saying: "No but I can try!"
But that was far from the only amusing part of the show.
Twitter fans reacted to the auditions with hilarious jokes and memes, with some even posting videos of their favourite performances.
When he said him and his friend are in the background industry #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/FoQ9PLzPek— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) July 16, 2017
When you have exhausted every explanation you had but your parents still don't understand "Bua lebona Morena"😂🤣🔥#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/2r3Q0ZjDjY— Ntsako Shibambo (@Ntsanessa) July 17, 2017
Lol when your mom says 'but you were always studying when I came into your room. How did you not pass?'#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/9e1J7CXsl6— Ntsako Shibambo (@Ntsanessa) July 17, 2017
Can't stop watching this!— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 16, 2017
Ofentse Motale (Pretoria)
ONE OF THE BEST AUDITIONS THIS SEASON! (This video doesn't do it justice) #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/kOgW3pcySC
#IdolsSA OKAY!! People are trying way to hard for wooden mic. pic.twitter.com/73xn4hj3Y2— Zeigh💕🇿🇦 (@zeigh_vilakazi) July 16, 2017
#IdolsSA we busy trying to get the land back wena o busy singing Chinese pic.twitter.com/cumv2DYoTM— Van Vyfrie (@TOURISTLUV) July 17, 2017
"Some of these wooden mic contestants are trying so hard to be funny and it's annoying AF #idolssa pic.twitter.com/FEXdfKaqGC" @Tumelo_90— shoki modjadji (@phlirt23) July 16, 2017
