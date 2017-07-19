TshisaLIVE

'I thought I was possessed'- Lalla Hirayama on being suicidal

19 July 2017 - 15:30 By TshisaLIVE
Lalla Hirayama.
Lalla Hirayama.
Image: Via Instagram

TV personality Lalla Hirayama has made it clear that she is not ashamed to speak out about her struggle with depression, which once had her thinking she was "possessed". 

Taking to social media Lalla opened up about her own battle and encouraged others to help destroy the stigma attached to mental illnesses. 

"Speaking about mental issues is important. Spreading awareness and destroying the stigma it carries could help save lives," she said. 

Lalla told her 183 000 Twitter followers that she was not ashamed to reveal that she suffers from panic and anxiety attacks. 

"Depression has been a big part of my life. But that's ok. Before diagnoses I thought I was being possessed. Suicide was a serious thought. Don't suffer in silence because of other people's ignorance," Lalla added. 

Most read

  1. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed TshisaLIVE
  5. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

Related articles

  1. WATCH: Uber has restored dignity to carless celebs, says Fikile Mbalula TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It was just the icebreaker,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku on reality show TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Cici shares her recovery process with fans TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Modiadie 'blocks' unruly tweep on her TL TshisaLIVE
  5. SABC wages war on pesky audition scams TshisaLIVE
X