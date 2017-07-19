'It was just the icebreaker,' says polygamist Musa Mseleku on reality show

The first season of Uthando Nes'thembu became an overnight success with high ratings and social media engagement that went through the roof every time it aired. And leading man, Musa Mseleku, has revealed that it was merely the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Musa revealed that the family was overjoyed at the reception the show received and that season two was definitely on the cards.

"We are grateful and humbled that South Africans really took us into their homes. We achieved what we had set out to do, which is create a dialogue around a lifestyle that most people tend to judge without understanding. And, it was only the beginning," he said.

The polygamy-themed reality show made its debut in May and every episode thereafter attracted more people. The show offered viewers front row seats into the lavish life of a wealthy businessman, his ten children and his four wives; MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe.

Musa said they anticipated a division among fans into different teams for his wives but he personally thought MaCele would receive more love.

He explained that because of her first-wife status, he expected people to understand the "extra" power that he allowed her to have.

"We knew that people would divide into camps but we are glad that they still loved us as a collective. I must admit, I thought MaCele would get more support because people would identify with the struggles she faces as the first wife. Like how society has made first wives feel inferior. But the people elected MaKhumalo their 'national treasure' which is also okay because she is a great person," he said.

The wealthy businessman explained that his wives' unique personalities make the show the hit is is.

He also confirmed to TshisaLIVE that season two is definitely on the cards but of course they were still in negotiations.