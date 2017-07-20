Lerato Kganyago flexes: I pose with products for R500k

While it's common knowledge that celebrities get paid to promote goodies on their social media pages, many don't go around announcing their prices, except Lerato Kganyago that is.

The radio personality took to Twitter to talk about how she is making her money in ways other people don't necessarily think of. While tweeting about her "unconventional" ways of making money, one follower asked her if she gets paid to pose next to products she's usually seen with.

Lerato did not beat about the bush, instead telling the tweep if she's spotted with a product, her account is half a million bigger.