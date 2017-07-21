K.O to bare his soul on new comeback album

Rapper K.O is determined to return to the top of the music charts with his "most honest album" yet, starting with the release of a comeback single called No Feelings.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, K.O said No Feelings, which dropped on Friday, came from hours in studio reflecting on the pain, betrayal and tribulations of the last months. The last few months have seen several artists leave K.O's CashTime record label and his career called into doubt by those who thought he was a "has been".

"It was my time to reflect on the struggles that I faced. Some people thought that I no longer have it (star power) and didn't see my potential as a solo artist. Others criticised me for what happened at CashTime not knowing how I sacrificed for the artists on that label and how my own career suffered because of the time I put in to promote them.I needed to clear the air," he said.

He said that as one of the best rappers in Mzansi, he had a responsibility to deliver on hot new material. "I am the person to carry hip-hop and I need to deliver on that," he said.

K.O revealed that he had signed a massive distribution and marketing partnership deal with Sony Music ahead of the launch of his next album, due for release in October.

"I am still an independent artist but I realised that you can't do everything by yourself. Certain doors will only be open to you once you have a major label behind you and that is what some artists in South Africa need to realise," he said.