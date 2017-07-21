Zizo & Mayihlome want to add to their brood

New parents Zizo and Mayihlome Tshwete aren't deterred by dirty nappies and sleepless nights, and definitely want to add to their little family.

Zizo and Mayihlome already have a 16-month-old son together and are loving the journey of parenthood.

During an interview on Power FM, Zizo revealed that they always knew they wanted more than one child and their plans include adoption.

"We've always known that we want to have more than one child and it's in our plans to also adopt... It's so strange that I've always known that I wanted to [adopt], and he also knew before he met me, and so when we had that conversation we were like 'what? This is super cool!," she said.

Zizo added that motherhood has changed for the better because she's more patient and enjoys the smaller things in life.

"Because, it's almost like someone presses a button and you become that way. I've also learnt to slow down and enjoy the small things in life. He [her baby] gets fascinated by the smallest things."

For now Zizo is enjoying every moment with her little family and believes that everything will work out as it should. "It will unfold the way that it should," she added.