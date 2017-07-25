IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter
Fans of the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen were not ready to part with one of their firm favourite characters, Jerry Maake, who died on last night's episode.
Jerry Maake who was dubbed 'Robocob', played by Shona Ferguson, was a loved cop in the story and was killed because he knew too much about the drug selling Khoza family.
Despite having a very strict demeanour and dull personality, Jerry won the hearts of viewers and they did not take his death well.
Of course in true Twitter style the memes came streaming in:
Vele Jerry Maake is gone 💔💔💔. Wow I've never cried this much 😭😭😭 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VquAWUn1n1— Puseletso♚ (@Showdy_98) July 24, 2017
in loving memory of Jerry Maake..... R.I.P robocop 😭😭😭 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kLVPIQHYRv— Pretty Ndwalane (@ndwalane_pretty) July 24, 2017
Jerry Maake was killed by a woman and we are still called trash as men #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nGOyPkHLGK— Wolf 💥 (@quency_mbonani) July 24, 2017
So Jerry is basically paying for the sins of Goodness? ?? I mean Jerry Maake of all people? For the why mara??? #TheQueenMzansiS2 pic.twitter.com/Hjzh82xGVL— Neo Ruby Gana (@rubygana) July 24, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi— tshepiso bridgette (@tshepi_bri) July 24, 2017
I'm so stressed. Jerry Maake, dead?! pic.twitter.com/mO7hmbOA6a
Jerry Maake is no more?!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/b1ist5LQdh— Seabela Maila (@Abi_Maila) July 24, 2017
Jerry Maake cant be dead no 😭😭 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Bk2UkGuGBE— BEE 🍫🍫 (@Nthabee_Mai20) July 24, 2017
But guys😢😢Jerry Maake #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hMwNn2Kjo5— nelisiwephindy (@nelisiwephindy) July 24, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi raise your hand if you going to miss Robocop aka Jerry Maake @Shona_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/1HkuIOlTf8— ι αм fℓσ (@Flo_Taolo) July 24, 2017
Yall better open a WhatsApp group for Jeremiah Maake's funeral arrangement and please hide it from uncleMzwaakhe. 😢😢😢 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DXvPDtmGEg— Lucy Lebo Anderson (@LeboAnderson) July 24, 2017
