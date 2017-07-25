IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter

TshisaLIVE

Actor Shona Ferguson played Jerry Maake in The Queen.
Fans of the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen were not ready to part with one of their firm favourite characters, Jerry Maake, who died on last night's episode. 

Jerry Maake who was dubbed 'Robocob', played by Shona Ferguson, was a loved cop in the story and was killed because he knew too much about the drug selling Khoza family.

Despite having a very strict demeanour and dull personality, Jerry won the hearts of viewers and they did not take his death well.

Of course in true Twitter style the memes came streaming in:

