TshisaLIVE

Reason on LootLove: All she did was pick me up

30 July 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Reason and LootLove
Reason and LootLove
Image: Via Reason Instagram

Reason and LootLove don't often flaunt their love on social media, so when they do it's hard not to swoon. 

The rapper took to Instagram recently to share how his lady had helped him get through a difficult two months. 

Reason scooped Loot into his arms, and explained it was because she helped pick him up every day. 

"She hates it when I pick her up. Talking about... "I'm too tall" and "I don't trust anyone to lift me" but... I've had such a difficult two months, and all she did was pick me up, right till the end. Thank you my king. U are one of a kind," he said. 

Ag man isn't that just so cute? 

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa in 'turmoil' TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Sonia Booth's ill health made her wish for death TshisaLIVE
  4. 'That mlungu can keep the land he stole'- fans react to The Queen finale TshisaLIVE
  5. Charlize Theron and Trevor Noah unite on The Daily Show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Akbar Al Baker You are being served by grandmothers on American carriers
VICEROY'S HOUSE - Official Trailer - Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson. IN ...

Related articles

  1. MASSIVE! Black Coffee gets his own Beats 1 radio show TshisaLIVE
  2. Isithembiso actress won't let trolls make her doubt her talent TshisaLIVE
  3. Trending SA mum on why Shaka Sisulu has left the show TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato's money ‘problems’: I hate spending 10k on shoes or bags TshisaLIVE
  5. Iko Mash's 'colourful' personality to be reflected in memorial TshisaLIVE
X