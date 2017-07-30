Reason on LootLove: All she did was pick me up

Reason and LootLove don't often flaunt their love on social media, so when they do it's hard not to swoon.

The rapper took to Instagram recently to share how his lady had helped him get through a difficult two months.

Reason scooped Loot into his arms, and explained it was because she helped pick him up every day.

"She hates it when I pick her up. Talking about... "I'm too tall" and "I don't trust anyone to lift me" but... I've had such a difficult two months, and all she did was pick me up, right till the end. Thank you my king. U are one of a kind," he said.

Ag man isn't that just so cute?